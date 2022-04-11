2 Strong 4 Bullies
Caught on camera: Man rescues driver after car plunges into Houston port

The U.S. Coast Guard honored the rescuer with one of its highest civilian honors for his lifesaving efforts. (KTRK, DVIDS, STILL PHOTOS, CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Texas man saved a driver from drowning after the man’s car plunged off a boat ramp in Houston.

The U.S. Coast Guard honored Cody Moore with one of its highest civilian honors for his lifesaving efforts on New Year’s Eve 2021 at the Lynchburg Ferry boat ramp in the Port of Houston. Surveillance video of the rescue was recently released.

Cody Moore and his family had just arrived at the nearby Monument Inn for dinner when the car came whizzing by and launched into the water. The father of five rushed to the car. He initially tried to talk to the driver, but a few moments later, he jumped in.

“When he said, ‘Call 911′ and I was running to the car to get something, I knew he was going in the water. I knew that he wouldn’t just stand by,” said Cody’s wife, Karen Moore.

Somehow, Cody Moore was able to convince the driver, in his 60s, to try and open the window.

As the car quickly sank, the man got out through the window. Cody Moore scooped him up and swam him to the shore.

Neighbors having dinner with the family captured the dramatic scene. They also used their shirts as a rope to get the two men onto the ramp.

Miraculously, nobody was seriously hurt.

“Whenever it happened, it seemed so surreal. I didn’t understand the gravity of it because he got out, he was soaking wet and we went and had dinner,” Karen Moore said.

While New Year’s Eve came and went, Cody Moore’s heroic efforts weren’t forgotten. The U.S. Coast Guard honored him Friday with a certificate of merit as his whole family watched with pride.

“It is really dangerous, and because he did it for someone else, I was really proud of him,” said Cody’s daughter, Ellen Moore.

