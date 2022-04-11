Cleveland Guardians tickets sold out for 29th consecutive home opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Guardians announced that their 29th consecutive home opener at Progressive Field has been sold out April 11.

According to a news release, the April 15 matchup against the San Francisco Giants will be standing room only.

Assistant Communications Director, Austin Controulis said the sell-out crowd on opening day is a “testament” to Cleveland fans.

“Opening Day is one of the best days in northeast Ohio,” Controulis said. “The energy is unparalleled and it’s nice to have baseball back.”

Controulis also said he was excited to introduce the fans to a new era of Cleveland baseball.

“We have had five names in the history of the team, and it’s exciting to start a new chapter and welcome the new name to a sell-out crowd here at home,” he said.

The Guardians, currently at 1-2 on the year, will kick off Opening Day with the first pitch from Two-time Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks.

The home opener will also be the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson Day, where every player will don no. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson.

The team will be honoring Larry Doby, who became the first Black player in the American League when he played for the Guardians when his son Larry Doby, Jr. will catch the first pitch from Hanks.

Standing room tickets can still be purchased from the Guardians website.

