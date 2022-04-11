Cleveland police: Driver who fled after fatal crash on city’s East Side located

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 34-year-old man is accused in the vehicular homicide of a 45-year-old man.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Michael Salett, of Cleveland.

The crash occurred around 6:55 a.m. Saturday near East 78th St and Union Avenue.

Cleveland police said Salett was driving on Union Avenue when an SUV crashed into his car.

The crash sent Salett’s vehicle into a nearby lot.

He died after being taken to MetroHealth for treatment by Cleveland EMS.

Cleveland police said the person who hit him fled the scene but was later found.

The crash remains under investigation.

