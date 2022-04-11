Daughters of murdered 50-year-old Summit County woman: ‘It wasn’t her time’

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) -Sisters Gabriel and Danielle Case are completely heartbroken and crushed by the murder of their 50-year old mother Tina Case.

She was fatally shot in a car at the 600 block of Koerber Avenue in Akron Thursday night, and police believe she was likely killed by someone who knew her.

“It wasn’t her time. She wasn’t ready to go,” Gabriel said.

They tell us they received a call to her house earlier that day.

According to Akron police, a neighbor heard a disturbance, but the name of the victim didn’t match Case’s name.

Her family and neighbors say her death both could and should have been prevented.

“She was the sweetest woman you could ever meet. If you needed anything, you could come to my mom,” Gabriel said.

Officers first responded around 11 a.m. after a neighbor called to report a woman yelling on the property.

No arrests were made, according to police.

Just before 11 p.m., Akron police said officers again returned to the location for a report of shots fired.

However, surveillance from Case’s and nearby homes likely caught what unfolded.

Neighbor Mark Hoskins lives near Case’s house and said he can’t get the gruesome murder out of his head.

“The door right there. She looked right at me screamed at the top of her lungs, ‘Help! Help! Help! Help!” Hoskins said.

Hoskins was scared for Case and said he contacted police several times.

Akron police say the suspect likely waited for Case to return home before ambushing her as she pulled into her driveway.

But for the family, it’s a loss no one can ever fathom and they want to make sure their mother gets justice.

“She was an amazing mother I couldn’t ask for anything more but it’s just unfair that somebody else got to choose when to take her from us,” Gabriel Case said.

