2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gov. DeWine visits Wickliffe for tour of manufacturing plant

By Avery Williams and Harry Boomer
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday toured part of the Lubrizol Corporation campus in Lake County.

Lubrizol, according to a news release, is one of the companies in Ohio collaborating with Intel.

20,000 jobs, historical $20 billion investment coming to Ohio as part of Intel plants project

Intel Corporation has committed to investing in two future semiconductor manufacturing plants in Licking County.

DeWine has said that Intel’s plan includes an investment of more than $20 billion to build two state-of-the-art factories to manufacture microchips in central Ohio by 2025.

Lubrizol and Intel work together to test and commercialize immersion fluid for data center thermal management, according to the release.

DeWine spoke with Lubrizol representatives and toured the research and development campus, located on Lakeland Blvd. in Wickliffe.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

The price of crude oil is falling, but gas prices aren't falling fast enough for some consumers.
Gas prices falling, but will we ever get back to pre-Ukraine war levels?
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hiring; sign-on bonuses available
92-year-old Ms. Katie Cork has shopped at Dave's Markets on Lake Shore Blvd. for 23 years....
Senior citizens worry about Dave’s Markets closing in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
A wrongfully convicted man is opening a new restaurant on the seventh anniversary of his...
Wrongfully convicted man celebrates 7 years of freedom with new business venture in Cleveland