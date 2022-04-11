Gov. DeWine visits Wickliffe for tour of manufacturing plant

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday toured part of the Lubrizol Corporation campus in Lake County.

Lubrizol, according to a news release, is one of the companies in Ohio collaborating with Intel.

Intel Corporation has committed to investing in two future semiconductor manufacturing plants in Licking County.

DeWine has said that Intel’s plan includes an investment of more than $20 billion to build two state-of-the-art factories to manufacture microchips in central Ohio by 2025.

Lubrizol and Intel work together to test and commercialize immersion fluid for data center thermal management, according to the release.

DeWine spoke with Lubrizol representatives and toured the research and development campus, located on Lakeland Blvd. in Wickliffe.

