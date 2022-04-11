2 Strong 4 Bullies
Essential Workers call on City to provide extra funds

The city of Cleveland is receiving about $511 million in federal funding for Covid relief.
By Jeff Slawson
Apr. 11, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Jobs With Justice and the Essential Workers CLE table are asking the City to use federal funds to provide premium pay to essential workers.

According to the group, essential workers count as: janitors at the airport, Sanitation Workers, Utility Workers, Public Health Nurses, Fire, EMS, and Police continued putting their health and lives on the line working without any type of premium pay.

The group said that parts of a $512 million federal package could be used for extra compensation. The group will present this at a city meeting at 7pm.

