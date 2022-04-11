Family-owned, east side Cleveland eatery offered food to those in need for Palm Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of east side residents showed up at Jordan’s Eatery at East 79th and Woodland Sunday morning for a free food giveaway.

Owner Ebony Jordan and her husband gave away brown paper bags filled with groceries.

She said times are hard and some families have not been able to get back to work because of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

“Me and my family have been blessed tremendously, so what we try to do is open our arms up and give a blessing back in return to families that may be in need,” said Jordan.

This is the second time the Jordans have given away groceries and they are planning another food giveaway later this year.

