2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Family-owned, east side Cleveland eatery offered food to those in need for Palm Sunday

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of east side residents showed up at Jordan’s Eatery at East 79th and Woodland Sunday morning for a free food giveaway.

Owner Ebony Jordan and her husband gave away brown paper bags filled with groceries.

She said times are hard and some families have not been able to get back to work because of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

Cleveland’s Jordan’s Eatery provides Thanksgiving meals to 500 people in need

“Me and my family have been blessed tremendously, so what we try to do is open our arms up and give a blessing back in return to families that may be in need,” said Jordan.

This is the second time the Jordans have given away groceries and they are planning another food giveaway later this year.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Sharon Crenshaw
64-year-old woman missing from Euclid without her medication
The Hudson mayor who made viral comments regarding the connection between ice fishing and...
Hudson City Council appoints Jeffrey Anzevino as 57th mayor
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
2 teens ejected from dirt bike die in Wayne County crash after car fails to yield, OSHP says
Cleveland Police issued a search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from her...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland home
Cleveland Police issued a search for an 18-year-old after she was reported missing from Norma...
18-year-old reported missing from Cleveland woman’s shelter