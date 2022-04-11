2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gas prices falling, but will we ever get back to pre-Ukraine war levels?

Canton had one of the largest prices drops in the country last week.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Even as the war continues in Ukraine the price of crude oil is beginning to drop, which in turn is causing gas prices to slowly recover.

According to GasBuddy.com, after the national average hit a record of $4.34 per gallon of gas on March 11; it has slowly fallen to an average of $4.13 on April 11.

GasBuddy Petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan has noted that Canton and Lima, Ohio gas prices had some of the counties’ highest drops in prices last week.

De Haan also discussed the fact that crude oil is now selling at levels not seen since Russia invaded Ukraine, and that $3.99 a gallon as a national average is expected soon.

De Haan will join Cleveland 19 for a live chat on Monday to discuss prices, and why they don’t seem to fall as fast as they rise.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

19 News' Harry Boomer celebrated 50 years in broadcasting recently.
19 News veteran reporter Harry Boomer to be inducted by NATAS for 50+ years as journalist
Gov. DeWine visits Wickliffe for tour of manufacturing plant
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hiring; sign-on bonuses available
92-year-old Ms. Katie Cork has shopped at Dave's Markets on Lake Shore Blvd. for 23 years....
Senior citizens worry about Dave’s Markets closing in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood