Gas prices falling, but will we ever get back to pre-Ukraine war levels?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Even as the war continues in Ukraine the price of crude oil is beginning to drop, which in turn is causing gas prices to slowly recover.

According to GasBuddy.com, after the national average hit a record of $4.34 per gallon of gas on March 11; it has slowly fallen to an average of $4.13 on April 11.

GasBuddy Petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan has noted that Canton and Lima, Ohio gas prices had some of the counties’ highest drops in prices last week.

Biggest *drops* in #gasprices in the last week:

Kahului, HI -36c/gal

Fairbanks, AK -23c

Owensboro, KY -23c

Lima, OH -21c

Canton, OH -21c

Sumter, SC -21c

Seakonk, MA -19c

Michigan City, IN -19c

Wenatchee, WA -18c

New Haven, CT -18c

San Rafael, CA -18c — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) April 11, 2022

De Haan also discussed the fact that crude oil is now selling at levels not seen since Russia invaded Ukraine, and that $3.99 a gallon as a national average is expected soon.

Oil prices are nearing their lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine, when WTI closed at $92.81. We're at $93 this morning. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) April 11, 2022

De Haan will join Cleveland 19 for a live chat on Monday to discuss prices, and why they don’t seem to fall as fast as they rise.

