Grand jury indicts man accused of stabbing Orange police officer

Cameron Howard (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cameron Howard (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man accused of stabbing an Orange Village police officer at a hotel on March 30, was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on two counts of felonious assault on a police officer, one count of attempted murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder.

Cameron Theodore Howard attacked Sergeant Mike Debeljak at the Extended Stay America Hotel in the 3800 block of Orange Place around 11:52 a.m., according to Orange Village Lt. Mike Roberts.

Sgt. Debeljak was called to the hotel for an unwanted guest that was being disrespectful to staff.

Sergeant Mike Debeljak
Sergeant Mike Debeljak((Source: GoFundMe))

When he arrived, Lt. Roberts said Howard produced an edged weapon and attacked Sgt. Debeljak without warning or provocation.

Sgt. Debeljak was able to subdue Howard with his taser and then took him into custody, said Lt. Roberts.

Both Howard and Sgt. Debeljak were transported to local hospitals and treated for their injuries.

According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, Sgt. Debeljak was struck several times with a knife in the head, face, neck, upper chest and left hand. He also suffered a fractured skull and lost a lot of blood.

Lt. Roberts added Sgt. Debeljak has “a very long road to recovery ahead of him.”

Howard is being held on a $750,000 bond and has a court hearing scheduled for April 14.

