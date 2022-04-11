2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Inmate dies after collapsing at the Cuyahoga County Jail

Cuyahoga County Jail (Source: WOIO)
Cuyahoga County Jail (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old male inmate died Monday afternoon after collapsing at the Cuyahoga County Jail, county officials said.

According to county officials, Shondo Moffitt collapsed around 12:30 p.m.

He was given immediate medical attention, before being transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, county officials said.

Moffitt’s cause of death remains under investigation.

He had been locked up at the Cuyahoga County Jail since Feb. 15, after he failed to appear for a court hearing.

According to court documents, Moffitt had several pending cases in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

In December 2020 he was arrested by Metroparks police for having weapons while under disability.

And, in March 2022, he was arrested by Cleveland police for grand theft and theft.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland released the below statement:

“On behalf of my department, I want the family and friends of Mr. Moffitt to know that our condolences on their loss are sincere and we will treat the investigation into this matter with all due care and concern.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)

Latest News

Clark-Fulton neighborhood residents concerned after triple shooting, steady rise in crime
Clark-Fulton neighborhood residents concerned after triple shooting, steady rise in crime
City leaders break ground on new $2.9M Clark Field park project in Tremont
City leaders break ground on new $2.9M Clark Field park project in Tremont
Lake County companies host Saturday job fair for people with developmental disabilities
Lake County companies host Saturday job fair for people with developmental disabilities
19 First alert Weather Update 10pm 4/9/22
19 First Alert Weather Update 10pm 4/9/22