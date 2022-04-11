Inmate dies after collapsing at the Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old male inmate died Monday afternoon after collapsing at the Cuyahoga County Jail, county officials said.

According to county officials, Shondo Moffitt collapsed around 12:30 p.m.

He was given immediate medical attention, before being transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, county officials said.

Moffitt’s cause of death remains under investigation.

He had been locked up at the Cuyahoga County Jail since Feb. 15, after he failed to appear for a court hearing.

According to court documents, Moffitt had several pending cases in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

In December 2020 he was arrested by Metroparks police for having weapons while under disability.

And, in March 2022, he was arrested by Cleveland police for grand theft and theft.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland released the below statement:

“On behalf of my department, I want the family and friends of Mr. Moffitt to know that our condolences on their loss are sincere and we will treat the investigation into this matter with all due care and concern.”

