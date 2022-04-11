2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument

Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began...
Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began arguing over what mosquitoes look like. He is facing aggravated assault charges.(Source: Dallas County Jail via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:26 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CNN) - A Texas man is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly beating his roommate over an argument about mosquitoes.

Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit the man he shares a bedroom with when they began arguing over what mosquitoes look like. The roommate says the attack began when the verbal argument escalated.

The man says Shavers grabbed a wooden stick and beat him in the head with it before he was able to get a metal baseball bat to defend himself. He used that bat to hit Shavers in the head several times.

Both men were treated for their injuries at the hospital. The roommate required multiple stitches on his face.

Police arrested Shavers on an outstanding warrant and also charged him with assault.

A judge ordered him to be held Tuesday on a $28,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
Sharon Crenshaw
64-year-old woman missing from Euclid without her medication
Police have arrested a former Massachusetts teacher on sexual assault charges.
Former teacher accused of raping student several times over two years
The Hudson mayor who made viral comments regarding the connection between ice fishing and...
Hudson City Council appoints Jeffrey Anzevino as 57th mayor
A Las Vegas-area family says they are homeless thanks to squatters taking over a home they just...
‘We haven’t received a dime’: New homeowners say squatters have taken over their house