2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man indicted on multiple sex crimes with minor could face life in prison, Deters says

Mouthaz Abass, 32, was indicted Monday on several sex crimes involving a minor, Hamilton County...
Mouthaz Abass, 32, was indicted Monday on several sex crimes involving a minor, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man, who is accused of multiple sex crimes with a minor, was indicted Monday and could face life in prison if convicted, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Deters says that between May 2021 and Feb. 2022, Mouthaz Abass, 32, raped a 12-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

During the investigation, officers found recordings of the offenses on his phone.

According to court documents, Abass allegedly had sex with her while she was tied down.

Deters says that investigators discovered that Abass also beat her several times with belts, wires, and an extension cord.

Court records show that Abass faces 15 counts of rape, two counts of endangering children, one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented material of performance.

The girl is in a safe place, Deters said.

Jail records show that Abass is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million secured bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Sharon Crenshaw
64-year-old woman missing from Euclid without her medication
The Hudson mayor who made viral comments regarding the connection between ice fishing and...
Hudson City Council appoints Jeffrey Anzevino as 57th mayor
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
2 teens ejected from dirt bike die in Wayne County crash after car fails to yield, OSHP says
Cleveland Police issued a search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from her...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland home
Cleveland Police issued a search for an 18-year-old after she was reported missing from Norma...
18-year-old reported missing from Cleveland woman’s shelter