Man indicted on multiple sex crimes with minor could face life in prison, Deters says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man, who is accused of multiple sex crimes with a minor, was indicted Monday and could face life in prison if convicted, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Deters says that between May 2021 and Feb. 2022, Mouthaz Abass, 32, raped a 12-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

During the investigation, officers found recordings of the offenses on his phone.

According to court documents, Abass allegedly had sex with her while she was tied down.

Deters says that investigators discovered that Abass also beat her several times with belts, wires, and an extension cord.

Court records show that Abass faces 15 counts of rape, two counts of endangering children, one count of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented material of performance.

The girl is in a safe place, Deters said.

Jail records show that Abass is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million secured bond.

