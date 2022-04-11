Mentor resident wakes up to find burglar in their home

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor police officers arrested a 35-year-old man after a Mentor resident woke up on April 10 and found him inside their kitchen.

According to Mentor police, Jeremy Tackett entered the home through an unlocked door.

Jeremy Tackett ((Source: Mentor police))

Once inside, he grabbed jewelry, electronics and credit cards before being caught in the kitchen, police said.

Tackett is now charged with burglary.

Mentor police officers reminded residents to make sure your doors are locked.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.