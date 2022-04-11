Murder suspect released from Cuyahoga County Jail by mistake caught in Indiana, authorities say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals said authorities have tracked down the man who was released from the Cuyahoga County Jail by mistake last month.

Cornell Gray, who is accused by police of murder, was apprehended late Sunday evening in Lawrence, Indiana near Indianapolis, according to the U.S. Marshals.

U.S. Marshals said he will be extradited to Ohio.

Gray was wanted by Cleveland police for a 2021 murder, according to U.S. Marshals, and was caught in Feb. of 2022 in Texas for the outstanding warrant.

Records show Gray posted a $2,500 personal bond on March 18 and was then released from jail.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.