2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Murder suspect released from Cuyahoga County Jail by mistake caught in Indiana, authorities say

Cornell Gray
Cornell Gray(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals said authorities have tracked down the man who was released from the Cuyahoga County Jail by mistake last month.

Murder suspect posts bail on separate charges and walks out of Cuyahoga County Jail

Cornell Gray, who is accused by police of murder, was apprehended late Sunday evening in Lawrence, Indiana near Indianapolis, according to the U.S. Marshals.

U.S. Marshals said he will be extradited to Ohio.

Gray was wanted by Cleveland police for a 2021 murder, according to U.S. Marshals, and was caught in Feb. of 2022 in Texas for the outstanding warrant.

Records show Gray posted a $2,500 personal bond on March 18 and was then released from jail.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Sharon Crenshaw
64-year-old woman missing from Euclid without her medication
The Hudson mayor who made viral comments regarding the connection between ice fishing and...
Hudson City Council appoints Jeffrey Anzevino as 57th mayor
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
2 teens ejected from dirt bike die in Wayne County crash after car fails to yield, OSHP says
Cleveland Police issued a search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from her...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland home
Cleveland Police issued a search for an 18-year-old after she was reported missing from Norma...
18-year-old reported missing from Cleveland woman’s shelter