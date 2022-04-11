2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Red Cross worker on the front lines of Ukrainian refugee crisis

“The heartbreak that we’re seeing is continuing and I think people are going to need our help for a while.”
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jenelle Eli, a Northeast Ohio native and emergency delegate for the Red Cross, is seeing the devastation of the war firsthand overseas.

“We’re seeing a lot of hope, but also just a lot of sadness right now,” Eli said.

She spoke with 19 News from Warsaw, Poland where many Ukrainian refugees are flocking. While the need is great and the uncertainty is growing, Eli said the refugees are grateful for any help they receive.

“A lot of these refugees are so strong,” Eli said. “To go through something like this it is the worst moments of their lives and to pick everything up and to figure out how to get out of the country and over a border and keep your family alive it takes so much strength, so much courage and they’re really helping one another too.”

Parts of Ukraine may never look familiar again, but these scared and traumatized people dream of one day returning home. Eli said some have been reluctant to leave no matter how dire the situation has become.

“Right now, the pace of people coming across the border from Ukraine is slowing,” Eli said. “The people who are coming right now are ones with fewer resources, fewer connections to family and friends in wider Europe, and ones who really were hesitant to leave.”

Roughly 4.5 million Ukrainians have already left their homes, and this is just the beginning. Eli said the hope these refugees have is what gives them strength to continue this journey.

“The heartbreak that we’re seeing is continuing and I think people are going to need our help for a while and this is a long road ahead for people,” Eli said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Avon Lake bald eagles welcome 2nd baby of season; 1 egg left to hatch
Avon Lake bald eagles welcome 2nd baby of season; 1 egg left to hatch
Bald eagle egg hatches in Avon Lake nest, 2 eggs left
Avon Lake bald eagles welcome 1st baby of season; 2 eggs left to hatch
The board at the Portage County Randolph Fair turned down the Trump team's request to hold a...
Portage County Randolph Fair slams door on potential Trump rally
3G network service ending; Older smartphones and devices will no longer work
How end of 3G network service will impact your older smartphone, other devices