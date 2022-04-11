Northeast Ohio weather: Showers, storms today; heaviest rain threat this evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The air mass continues to warm today. A cold front will sneak through this evening.

Temperatures this afternoon rise above 60 degrees. A breezy south wind will gust over 30 mph at times.

Showers in the area pretty much all day some embedded thunderstorms.

The highest chance of rain will be this evening as the front is tracking through. The rain ends overnight and areas of fog develop.

Tomorrow we are in between fronts. Partly cloudy. High temperatures in the 60s, but much cooler near Lake Erie.

A stronger cold front arrives Wednesday night. The warmest day will be Wednesday as temperatures soar into the 70s.

Winds gust over 40 mph at times out of the south and southwest. Scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms in the area.

