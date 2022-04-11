2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Showers, storms today; heaviest rain threat this evening

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The air mass continues to warm today. A cold front will sneak through this evening.

Temperatures this afternoon rise above 60 degrees. A breezy south wind will gust over 30 mph at times.

Showers in the area pretty much all day some embedded thunderstorms.

The highest chance of rain will be this evening as the front is tracking through. The rain ends overnight and areas of fog develop.

Tomorrow we are in between fronts. Partly cloudy. High temperatures in the 60s, but much cooler near Lake Erie.

A stronger cold front arrives Wednesday night. The warmest day will be Wednesday as temperatures soar into the 70s.

Winds gust over 40 mph at times out of the south and southwest. Scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms in the area.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 4/11/2021

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 4/11/2021
19 first alert weather update 10pm 4/10/22
Unsettled and warmer weather pattern this week (Northeast Ohio weather):
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 4/10/2022
19 First alert Weather Update 10pm 4/9/22
Northeast Ohio weather: Drying out Sunday; Rain and warmth returns for the work week