Northeast Ohio weather: Occasional rain and storms continue through tonight; more rain mid-week

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wet weather will be sticking around through this evening.

It won’t rain every second or minute of the night but the overall theme of the evening will be damp and dreary.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s overnight, and all precipitation will remain in the liquid form, rain.

Blessedly, rain will move out before sunrise, and Tuesday will be absolutely gorgeous.

Expect gradually decreasing clouds and highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday will bring us a significant warm up but it will also bring us showers and thunderstorms, especially in the evening.

Some of the storms will produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Behind Wednesday evening’s storms, another pool of cold air will spill into our area.

Temperatures will be unseasonably chilly for Easter weekend, especially Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

