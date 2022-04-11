Firefighter killed, Ohio Highway Patrol officer injured during Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a firefighter from the Town and Country Fire District was killed during a multi-vehicle crash Monday on I-71 South near Route 301.

The firefighter, identified as Lieutenant Philip M. Wigal, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper who was injured was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash involved a commercial vehicle striking a fire truck, patrol car, and another car involved in a prior accident, according to Sgt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

According to the Town & Country Fire District Chief Adam Hory, Lieutenant Philip M. Wigal began his career with the Town & Country Fire District in August of 2006 as a part-time firefighter. In 2011, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and in May of 2014, he was hired full-time.

As of 7 p.m., one lane of traffic has been opened while the right two lanes will remain closed, according to the Ohio Department of Traffic (ODOT).

One lane of traffic is now open on I-71 southbound in Wayne County. The right 2 lanes will remain closed. https://t.co/38XWCitsa9 — ODOT_NorthCenOH (@ODOT_NorthCenOH) April 11, 2022

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new information is released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.