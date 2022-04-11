2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Firefighter killed, Ohio Highway Patrol officer injured during Wayne County crash

By Alec Sapolin and Brian Koster
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a firefighter from the Town and Country Fire District was killed during a multi-vehicle crash Monday on I-71 South near Route 301.

The firefighter, identified as Lieutenant Philip M. Wigal, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper who was injured was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash involved a commercial vehicle striking a fire truck, patrol car, and another car involved in a prior accident, according to Sgt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

According to the Town & Country Fire District Chief Adam Hory, Lieutenant Philip M. Wigal began his career with the Town & Country Fire District in August of 2006 as a part-time firefighter. In 2011, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and in May of 2014, he was hired full-time.

As of 7 p.m., one lane of traffic has been opened while the right two lanes will remain closed, according to the Ohio Department of Traffic (ODOT).

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new information is released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Gigi Traore at a Newburgh Village council meeting.
Newburgh Heights will have 1st black mayor after accusations council was trying to prevent historic moment
4-year-old Ravenna Police K-9 Mako dies due to ‘several medical conditions’
4-year-old Ravenna Police K-9 Mako dies due to ‘several medical conditions’
The Amherst Police Department announced they are looking into threatening messages directed...
Amherst Police identifies student behind social media school bomb threats
Clark-Fulton neighborhood residents concerned after triple shooting, steady rise in crime
Clark-Fulton neighborhood residents concerned after triple shooting, steady rise in crime
City leaders break ground on new $2.9M Clark Field park project in Tremont
City leaders break ground on new $2.9M Clark Field park project in Tremont