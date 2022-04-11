Parma man pleads guilty to deadly Lakewood pedestrian accident

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 54-year-old Parma man pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a pedestrian in Lakewood.

James Wolf pleaded guilty to the amended charge of reckless operation.

Karen Mack, 57, was struck while crossing W. 117th and Clifton around 4 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2021.

Lakewood police said Wolf was making a right-hand turn onto West 117th Street when he struck Mack.

Wolf is scheduled to be sentenced in Lakewood Municipal Court on June 1 at 9:30 a.m.

