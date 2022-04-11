2 Strong 4 Bullies
Truck driver dies in crash on-ramp from I-490 East to I-77 South

Driver was employee of Rumpke Waste and Recycling
By Brian Koster
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Rumpke Waste and Recycling, a truck driver from the company was involved in a fatal accident on the ramp that leads from I-490 East to I-77 South in the city of Cleveland Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5 pm, according to a press release from Rumpke.

Rumpke Waste and Recycling released the following statement regarding the incident.

“At Rumpke we’re family. This is an extremely difficult time for all of us and we take this very personally. Our hearts are broken, and we are praying for anyone touched by today’s accident,” said Randy Broadright, area safety manager at Rumpke. “Nothing is more important than the well-being and safety of our team, we appreciate the quick response of the emergency teams and will continue to work with them to determine what happened here today,” added Broadright.

There is no timetable for when it will be reopened.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

