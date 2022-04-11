2 Strong 4 Bullies
Search continues for young man taken in apparent abduction in Cleveland (photo, video)

Search continues for young man taken in apparent abduction in Cleveland
(Source: Cleveland police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have uncovered a photo and video showing the vehicles allegedly involved in an apparent abduction Sunday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

The search is continuing Monday for the young man who a woman reported was assaulted before being stuffed in a trunk by two men, police said.

A woman told Cleveland police she was driving around 7 a.m. Sunday near East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue when she saw two men assault a young Black man, who appeared to be 17 or 18 years old.

The altercation occurred near two parked vehicles, one red and one gray, the woman told police.

Cleveland police are now asking the public to notify authorities is they see either of these vehicles.

Cleveland police release photo of vehicle allegedly involved in kidnapping
(Source: Cleveland police)

The woman said the men put the victim in the trunk of the gray sedan and drove off headed north on East 79th Street, according to police.

One suspect had shoulder-length braids, the woman told police, and no further suspect description was provided.

According to Cleveland police, no one else reported the incident or came forward as a witness.

The woman told police the red car had a license plate number of JKF2505, though a department spokesperson said that information came back to a white vehicle in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

Anonymous tips are accepted by CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

