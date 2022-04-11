2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

At least 10 years in prison for driver who caused deadly Stark County crash in stolen van

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who stole a van and then caused a crash which killed an innocent driver was sentenced Monday in Stark County Court of Common Pleas.

Judge Frank Forchione sentenced Andrew Taggart to a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 13 years in prison.

<

Jason Robison, 42, died on Jan. 13 when his car was struck at the intersection of 4th Street NW and Harrison Avenue NW in Canton.

City cameras captured Taggart, the driver of the stolen van, running a red light while heading westbound on 4th Street NW and slamming into Robison’s vehicle.

Robison died at the hospital.

Taggart and Jacob Lang stole the van from the 600 block of WC Henderson Street NE about 15 minutes before the crash.

Taggart pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of failure of comply with an order or signal of a police officer, grand theft, OVI and driving under suspension.

Andrew Taggart
Andrew Taggart(WOIO)

Lang, who was a passenger in the stolen van, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property.

Jacob Lang
Jacob Lang(WOIO)

Lang was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)

Latest News

Clark-Fulton neighborhood residents concerned after triple shooting, steady rise in crime
Clark-Fulton neighborhood residents concerned after triple shooting, steady rise in crime
City leaders break ground on new $2.9M Clark Field park project in Tremont
City leaders break ground on new $2.9M Clark Field park project in Tremont
Lake County companies host Saturday job fair for people with developmental disabilities
Lake County companies host Saturday job fair for people with developmental disabilities
19 First alert Weather Update 10pm 4/9/22
19 First Alert Weather Update 10pm 4/9/22
Cuyahoga County Jail (Source: WOIO)
Inmate dies after collapsing at the Cuyahoga County Jail