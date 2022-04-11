At least 10 years in prison for driver who caused deadly Stark County crash in stolen van

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who stole a van and then caused a crash which killed an innocent driver was sentenced Monday in Stark County Court of Common Pleas.

Judge Frank Forchione sentenced Andrew Taggart to a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 13 years in prison.

Jason Robison, 42, died on Jan. 13 when his car was struck at the intersection of 4th Street NW and Harrison Avenue NW in Canton.

City cameras captured Taggart, the driver of the stolen van, running a red light while heading westbound on 4th Street NW and slamming into Robison’s vehicle.

Robison died at the hospital.

Taggart and Jacob Lang stole the van from the 600 block of WC Henderson Street NE about 15 minutes before the crash.

Taggart pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of failure of comply with an order or signal of a police officer, grand theft, OVI and driving under suspension.

Andrew Taggart (WOIO)

Lang, who was a passenger in the stolen van, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property.

Jacob Lang (WOIO)

Lang was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

