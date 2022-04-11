2 Strong 4 Bullies
Speculation over: Fiona to be a big sister

Fiona in Hippo Cove. (FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is official - Cincinnati’s favorite hippo, Fiona, will be a big sister.

The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday that Bibi is pregnant. The baby hippo is expected to arrive late this summer, according to the zoo.

The official announcement comes after the zoo hinted one of its residents was pregnant. The post sparked speculation all across social media on Sunday.

Well, as it turns out, it will be Fiona.

“We weren’t planning to welcome a baby this soon, but nature found a way and ignored our calendar,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch. “Most forms of contraception, in hippos or humans, is not 100% reliable. The dose that was previously effective for Bibi did not prevent pregnancy this time.”

“The hippo team is excited and also nervous,” said Eric Byrd, manager of Cincinnati Zoo’s Africa team, “As most people know, Bibi’s first baby, Fiona, was born six weeks premature and wouldn’t have survived without the intervention of her human caregivers. We are hoping for a full-term pregnancy and will be doing everything we can to support Bibi.”

The soon-to-be father, Tucker, arrived at the zoo in September of 2021 and “was enamored with 23-year-old Bibi right away,” the zoo said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

