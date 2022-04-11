2 Strong 4 Bullies
Steven Kwan stars again, Cleveland Guardians beat Royals to split 4-game series

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan is congratulated after scoring against the Kansas City Royals...
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan is congratulated after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 11, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The dream start continued Monday for Guardians rookie Steven Kwan, who ripped a 3-run triple in the 8th inning to spark a 10-7 Cleveland win at Kansas City.

The win allowed the Guardians (2-2) to split the 4-game season-opening series.

Kwan walked in the first inning to reach base for his ninth consecutive time. He went 1-3 on the day with 3 RBI, 2 walks and 2 runs scored.

The clutch triple atoned for a dropped fly ball by Kwan in the 7th; it was not ruled an error because Cleveland got a force play at second.

Kwan is now hitting .692 on the season with a .789 on-base percentage.

The Guardians took the lead for good on a Jose Ramirez 2-out RBI single in the 7th to make it 5-4.

Franmil Reyes followed with a bloop single, scoring Kwan, to make it 6-4.

Owen Miller had 3 hits for Cleveland.

Reyes and Amed Rosario had two hits apiece.

Cleveland had jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, helped by Oscar Mercado’s 2nd homer of the season.

Mercado drove in 3 more runs Monday, giving him 8 RBI over the last 2 games.

However, starter Aaron Civale couldn’t hold it, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks in just 3.1 innings.

The Guardians now head to Cincinnati for a 2-game series against the Reds before returning to Progressive Field for Friday’s home opener against San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

