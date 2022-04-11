Steven Kwan stars again, Cleveland Guardians beat Royals to split 4-game series

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The dream start continued Monday for Guardians rookie Steven Kwan, who ripped a 3-run triple in the 8th inning to spark a 10-7 Cleveland win at Kansas City.

The win allowed the Guardians (2-2) to split the 4-game season-opening series.

THE LEGEND OF STEVEN KWAN CONTINUES!



Bases-clearing triple to give the @CleGuardians some late-inning insurance!



📺 Bally Sports Great Lakes

📲 Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/gXItNb4pt7 — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 11, 2022

Kwan walked in the first inning to reach base for his ninth consecutive time. He went 1-3 on the day with 3 RBI, 2 walks and 2 runs scored.

At this point, the only comp that makes any sense for Kwan is Ty Cobb — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) April 11, 2022

The clutch triple atoned for a dropped fly ball by Kwan in the 7th; it was not ruled an error because Cleveland got a force play at second.

Kwan is now hitting .692 on the season with a .789 on-base percentage.

With that triple, Steven Kwan becomes the first player in MLB history to begin his career reaching base 3+ times in each of his first 4 games.



Game 1: single, 2 walks

Game 2: double, single, walk

Game 3: double, 4 singles, HBP

Game 4: triple, 2 walks — Cleveland Stats (@CLE_STATS) April 11, 2022

The Guardians took the lead for good on a Jose Ramirez 2-out RBI single in the 7th to make it 5-4.

Franmil Reyes followed with a bloop single, scoring Kwan, to make it 6-4.

Owen Miller had 3 hits for Cleveland.

Reyes and Amed Rosario had two hits apiece.

Cleveland had jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, helped by Oscar Mercado’s 2nd homer of the season.

Did we mention that Oscar Mercado put on 20 lbs. of muscle in the offseason? 💪#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/j3LUtfoAri — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 11, 2022

Mercado drove in 3 more runs Monday, giving him 8 RBI over the last 2 games.

However, starter Aaron Civale couldn’t hold it, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks in just 3.1 innings.

The Guardians now head to Cincinnati for a 2-game series against the Reds before returning to Progressive Field for Friday’s home opener against San Francisco.

