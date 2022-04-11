Steven Kwan stars again, Cleveland Guardians beat Royals to split 4-game series
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The dream start continued Monday for Guardians rookie Steven Kwan, who ripped a 3-run triple in the 8th inning to spark a 10-7 Cleveland win at Kansas City.
The win allowed the Guardians (2-2) to split the 4-game season-opening series.
Kwan walked in the first inning to reach base for his ninth consecutive time. He went 1-3 on the day with 3 RBI, 2 walks and 2 runs scored.
The clutch triple atoned for a dropped fly ball by Kwan in the 7th; it was not ruled an error because Cleveland got a force play at second.
Kwan is now hitting .692 on the season with a .789 on-base percentage.
The Guardians took the lead for good on a Jose Ramirez 2-out RBI single in the 7th to make it 5-4.
Franmil Reyes followed with a bloop single, scoring Kwan, to make it 6-4.
Owen Miller had 3 hits for Cleveland.
Reyes and Amed Rosario had two hits apiece.
Cleveland had jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, helped by Oscar Mercado’s 2nd homer of the season.
Mercado drove in 3 more runs Monday, giving him 8 RBI over the last 2 games.
However, starter Aaron Civale couldn’t hold it, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks in just 3.1 innings.
The Guardians now head to Cincinnati for a 2-game series against the Reds before returning to Progressive Field for Friday’s home opener against San Francisco.
