Willoughby man arrested, arraigned on ecstasy charges

The Willoughby Municipal Court arraigned Charles Bullard, Jr. on charges of possession of a controlled substance April 11, according to court dockets.(Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) -The Willoughby Municipal Court arraigned Charles Bullard, Jr. on charges of possession of a controlled substance April 11, according to court dockets.

Officers arrested Bullard, 42, from Willoughby, April 8 after officers found around 150 ecstasy pills, which is a commonly used party drug, along with drug paraphernalia, marijuana and an unknown amount of cash.

The court set a $20,000 bond, according to a social media post from the Lake County Narcotics Agency.

According to the post, the arrest came after officers searched a hotel in Willoughby as a part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

The drug charge against Bullard is a second-degree felony, and more charges could be added once the case is brought in front of a jury.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is revealed.

