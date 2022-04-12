16-year-old girl reported missing from Euclid home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Police Department is hoping the public can help locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to investigators, Mariah Howard left her home with an unknown female and she has not returned since.

Howard has run away from her home in the past and she is refusing to answer her cell phone.

Anyone with information about Howard’s location is asked to call Euclid police at 216-289-8505.

