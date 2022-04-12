2 Strong 4 Bullies
Person of interest identified in shooting on Brooklyn subway train, NYPD says

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROOKLYN, New York (WOIO) - The New York Police Department said they have identified a person of interest in the shooting on a subway train in Brooklyn, N.Y. in a press conference April 12.

Police listed Frank R. James, 62, from Philadelphia, as a person of interest in Tuesday morning’s attack.

James wore a gas mask and construction vest and fired 33 shots on a crowded subway train in Brooklyn and injured at least 10 people.

Police found a Glock 17 handgun, three extended magazines for the handgun, a hatchet, gas canisters (two of which were used in the attack), and a key to a U-Haul van at the scene.

Police then found the van by using the key, which was rented by James.

After receiving a potential picture and an Arizona license plate from authorities, officers located the U-Haul van early Tuesday evening.

Five people from the shooting were transported to the hospital in critical condition, but all are expected to survive.

At least 20 others were treated at local hospitals for smoke inhalation and gunshot wounds.

Officials have not ruled out James’ attack as an act of terrorism.

James also made “concerning” social media posts about Mayor Eric Adams, which has led the department to increase the mayor’s security detail.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

