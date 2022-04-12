RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ravena Police announced “with a heavy heart” that 4-year-old K-9 Mako died after three years of dedicated service to the citizens of the city.

Mako was diagnosed with several medical conditions last year that were able to be treated and maintained through medication until recently, RPD stated.

His medical issues kept him from being able to work for several months, and all available options for treatment had been exhausted, according to RPD.

RPD said his quality of life needed to be considered as his health rapidly declined.

Mako passed away peacefully by his human partner’s side on April 9, RHP assured.

He was a dual-purpose German Shepherd certified for patrol use and narcotics detection, according to RPD.

RPD said Mako was a crucial part of numerous drug investigations alongside Patrolman Erb with:

199 total drug sniffs

58 felony drug arrests

55 misdemeanor drug arrests

With the 14 uses for K-9 presence, RPD said Mako also had:

74 assists with other agencies

30 tracks

nine building searches

seven apprehensions without bites

RPD shared the following sentiments:

“The Ravenna Police Department family is thankful for Mako’s three years of faithful service, and we will truly miss him. We also offer our condolences to the Erb Family for their loss.

We want to give thanks to Hartville Vet Clinic, Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital, and The Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center for all their hard work and efforts to care for Mako and for the compassion they showed during his treatment. We would also thank the public for their support of our K9 program.

EOW 4-9-2022”

4-year-old Ravenna Police K-9 Mako dies due to ‘several medical conditions’ (Ravenna Police)

