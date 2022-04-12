76-year-old New Philadelphia man murdered inside his home, police say
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - New Philadelphia police are investigating the murder of a 76-year-old man.
According to New Philadelphia police detectives, the victim was found dead inside his home in the 100 block of 5th Street SW on April 11.
Detectives said they were called to his home early that morning.
At this time, no other details are being released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Captain Ty Norris or Detective Chaz Willett at 330-343-4488.
