76-year-old New Philadelphia man murdered inside his home, police say

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - New Philadelphia police are investigating the murder of a 76-year-old man.

On 4-11-22, our department began an investigation involving a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of... Posted by New Philadelphia Police on Monday, April 11, 2022

According to New Philadelphia police detectives, the victim was found dead inside his home in the 100 block of 5th Street SW on April 11.

Detectives said they were called to his home early that morning.

At this time, no other details are being released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Captain Ty Norris or Detective Chaz Willett at 330-343-4488.

