Amherst Police identifies student behind social media school bomb threats

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - The Amherst Police Department announced they have identified the student making bomb threats toward Amherst Jr. High School and Nord Middle School in a social media post April 11.

Officials said the student also had a “hit list.”

***UPDATE April 11, 2022, 11:10pm*** The Amherst Police Department has identified and interviewed juvenile persons of... Posted by Amherst Police Department on Monday, April 11, 2022

The department previously said they will be taking precautionary measures to keep students and staff safe while officers look into the threats.

19 News reached out to school officials for comment.

This is an ongoing story and will be developed as more information is revealed.

