Amherst Police identifies student behind social media school bomb threats

The Amherst Police Department announced they are looking into threatening messages directed toward Amherst Junior High School and Nord Middle School, both in the Amherst School District, in a social media post April 11.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - The Amherst Police Department announced they have identified the student making bomb threats toward Amherst Jr. High School and Nord Middle School in a social media post April 11.

Officials said the student also had a “hit list.”

Posted by Amherst Police Department on Monday, April 11, 2022

The department previously said they will be taking precautionary measures to keep students and staff safe while officers look into the threats.

19 News reached out to school officials for comment.

This is an ongoing story and will be developed as more information is revealed.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

