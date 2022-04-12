2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Browns make it official with Harrison

Announce one year contract with veteran safety
FILE -Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) looks on during the first half of an NFL...
FILE -Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. Safety Ronnie Harrison is coming back to the Cleveland Browns for at least another season, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last week word broke that the Browns had reached an agreement with veteran safety Ronnie Harrison. On Tuesday they made it official with an announcement.

Harrison started 11 of his 12 games played last season and recorded 58 tackles, one interception and one sack.

He rejoins John Johnson and Grant Delpit in the Browns defensive backfield. The team did at times deploy a three-safety package on defense, with Harrison back in the fold they can run that same group out there in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Nic Barlage (Source: Cavs)
Cleveland Cavaliers name their new CEO
Florida Gulf Coast's Kierstan Bell, left, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert...
WNBA Draft sees local players going pro
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan is congratulated after scoring against the Kansas City Royals...
Steven Kwan stars again, Cleveland Guardians beat Royals to split 4-game series
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, follows through on this swing as San Diego Padres...
Cleveland Guardians tickets sold out for 29th consecutive home opener