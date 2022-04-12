Browns make it official with Harrison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last week word broke that the Browns had reached an agreement with veteran safety Ronnie Harrison. On Tuesday they made it official with an announcement.

Harrison started 11 of his 12 games played last season and recorded 58 tackles, one interception and one sack.

He rejoins John Johnson and Grant Delpit in the Browns defensive backfield. The team did at times deploy a three-safety package on defense, with Harrison back in the fold they can run that same group out there in 2022.

