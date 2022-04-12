Café, IV vitamin infusion therapy businesses open in popular Independence office building

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - The COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to change how they operate due to health restrictions, revenue changes, supply chain problems and staffing issues.

Ann Marie Etienne and Kristine Jordan aren’t letting anything get in their way.

The two women recently opened a café inside of the One Independence Place building in Independence located off Rockside Road.

Two new businesses are operating inside of the One Independence Place building on Rockside Road. (Perk Up Cafe / Back to You)

Inside the same building, they’ve also opened an IV vitamin infusion therapy business that also includes Nutrigenomic DNA testing.

Etienne and Jordan said bringing the businesses to a high traffic building and area just made sense.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.