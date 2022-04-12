2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Cavaliers name their new CEO

Nic Barlage (Source: Cavs)
Nic Barlage (Source: Cavs)((Source: Cavs))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Tuesday their new Chief Executive Officer is Nic Barlage.

Nic Barlage
Nic Barlage((Source: Cavs))

Barlage will also be the CEO of Rocket Mortage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group.

Barlage, who replaces Len Komoroski, formerly served as the President of Business Operations for the organization and Chief Operating Officer of Rock Entertainment Group.

Cleveland Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski to step down at end of the season

“We are extremely fortunate to have a Chairman in Dan Gilbert and a Family of Companies that have created and support an inspiring culture that embraces innovation, imagination, curiosity, the value of people, and decision making always focused on doing the right thing. Collectively, we can make the greatest impact possible within the communities that we serve,” said Nic Barlage, Rock Entertainment Group CEO.

“We are excited to elevate Nic to CEO and for him to lead the Cavaliers business operation and our great team of people across our organization,” said Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Florida Gulf Coast's Kierstan Bell, left, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert...
WNBA Draft sees local players going pro
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan is congratulated after scoring against the Kansas City Royals...
Steven Kwan stars again, Cleveland Guardians beat Royals to split 4-game series
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, follows through on this swing as San Diego Padres...
Cleveland Guardians tickets sold out for 29th consecutive home opener
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love celebrates after a 3-point basket in the first half of...
Cavs blast Bucks backups 133-115 to earn No. 8 play-in seed