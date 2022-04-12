Cleveland Cavaliers name their new CEO

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Tuesday their new Chief Executive Officer is Nic Barlage.

Nic Barlage ((Source: Cavs))

Barlage will also be the CEO of Rocket Mortage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group.

Barlage, who replaces Len Komoroski, formerly served as the President of Business Operations for the organization and Chief Operating Officer of Rock Entertainment Group.

“We are extremely fortunate to have a Chairman in Dan Gilbert and a Family of Companies that have created and support an inspiring culture that embraces innovation, imagination, curiosity, the value of people, and decision making always focused on doing the right thing. Collectively, we can make the greatest impact possible within the communities that we serve,” said Nic Barlage, Rock Entertainment Group CEO.

“We are excited to elevate Nic to CEO and for him to lead the Cavaliers business operation and our great team of people across our organization,” said Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert.

