Cleveland police investigate murder near MetroHealth Medical Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a man found dead near MetroHealth Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland police said the victim was shot inside a vehicle on MetroHealth Drive and Scranton Road just before 2 p.m.

Murder near MetroHealth Medical Center ((Source: WOIO))

According to officers, the victim was shot multiple times.

There were reports of a male suspect fleeing in a second vehicle, but no detailed information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

