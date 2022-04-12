2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police investigate murder near MetroHealth Medical Center

MetroHealth murder
MetroHealth murder((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a man found dead near MetroHealth Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland police said the victim was shot inside a vehicle on MetroHealth Drive and Scranton Road just before 2 p.m.

Murder near MetroHealth Medical Center
Murder near MetroHealth Medical Center((Source: WOIO))

According to officers, the victim was shot multiple times.

There were reports of a male suspect fleeing in a second vehicle, but no detailed information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

