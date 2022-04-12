Risk for severe storms, gusty winds possible on Wednesday night (19 First Alert Weather)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In between systems today. A good deal of sun in the forecast.

A lake breeze keeps things much cooler near the Lake Erie shore. Afternoon temperatures well in the 60s inland.

A stronger cold front will track through later Wednesday night. A major severe weather outbreak is expected tomorrow west of Ohio. The squall line will be tracking into Ohio Wednesday evening.

The team will monitor this line and see if it holds together enough to give our area some gusty winds.

The better risk of severe weather in Ohio will be in the western third of the state.

The day tomorrow will be warm and windy. High temperatures in the 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area.

We trend cooler and drier Thursday with the sky turning sunny.

