WNBA Draft sees local players going pro

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North East Ohio was well represented in the 2021 WNBA Draft with local players going in the first and second round.

Canton McKinley’s Kierstan Bell was picked in the first round, 11th overall, by the Las Vegas Aces.

Kierstan Bell said she has never spoken to anyone from the Las Vegas Aces, and it came as a shock to her that they wanted her.#WNBA #WNBATwitter #WNBADraft https://t.co/f49Fj8Dkpu — Peter Holland Jr (@_Da_pistol) April 12, 2022

Bell starred at Florida Gulf Coast, where as a guard she was a two-time winner of the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award. She put together one of the best seasons in program history as a junior when she averaged 24.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 blocked shots per game.

The McKinley High School graduate became the first Stark County player selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft. https://t.co/XDhwAGvygh pic.twitter.com/WJOBmEJSQh — CantonRep.com (@CantonRepdotcom) April 12, 2022

Naz Hillmon spent her time at the University of Michigan racking up honors. She was a four-time All Big Ten first team selection, the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2021 and the Michigan Female Athlete of the Year in 2021.

Now she can add WNBA draft pick to her resume.

Hillmon was picked with the third pick of the second round, 15th overall by the Atlanta Dream.

I see the @AtlantaDream front office making waves tonight!!! Naz Hillmon is an INCREDIBLE pickup!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Angel Gray (@Angel_Gray1) April 12, 2022

Asked if it was disappointing to be a second round pick, Hillmon responded with class. “Being disappointed in this moment is neglectful to the people who didn’t get picked up by a team at all tonight,” she told reporters.

"Being disappointed in this moment is neglectful to the people who didn't get picked up by a team at all tonight" — Naz Hillmon when asked about getting picked in the second round of the #WNBA draft — Meredith Cash (@mercash22) April 12, 2022

Atlanta also had the first overall selection and drafted Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard.

