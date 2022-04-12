WNBA Draft sees local players going pro
Bell goes 11th to Vegas, Hillmon, 15th to Atlanta
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North East Ohio was well represented in the 2021 WNBA Draft with local players going in the first and second round.
Canton McKinley’s Kierstan Bell was picked in the first round, 11th overall, by the Las Vegas Aces.
Bell starred at Florida Gulf Coast, where as a guard she was a two-time winner of the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award. She put together one of the best seasons in program history as a junior when she averaged 24.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 blocked shots per game.
Naz Hillmon spent her time at the University of Michigan racking up honors. She was a four-time All Big Ten first team selection, the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2021 and the Michigan Female Athlete of the Year in 2021.
Now she can add WNBA draft pick to her resume.
Hillmon was picked with the third pick of the second round, 15th overall by the Atlanta Dream.
Asked if it was disappointing to be a second round pick, Hillmon responded with class. “Being disappointed in this moment is neglectful to the people who didn’t get picked up by a team at all tonight,” she told reporters.
Atlanta also had the first overall selection and drafted Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.