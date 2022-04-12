2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hospitality group behind Spotted Owl Tremont and Prosperity Social Club acquires Good Company

Will Hollingsworth's hospitality group, Buildings & Food, has acquired Brett Sawyer's...
Will Hollingsworth's hospitality group, Buildings & Food, has acquired Brett Sawyer's restaurant, Good Company.(Heidi M. Rolf)
By Jen Picciano
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Like-minded buddies Will Hollingsworth and Brett Sawyer are now in business together. Buildings & Food, Hollingsworth’s hospitality group that owns The Spotted Owl in Tremont and Akron, as well as Prosperity Social Club, has taken on Sawyer’s Battery Park restaurant, Good Company.

“We’re acquiring Good Company because it’s a great team and a great product. I want to keep it as close to the same, when it comes to food and drink and service and atmosphere, as I possibly can,” said Hollingsworth.

He said he intends to throw the weight of their marketing and finance departments behind Good Company, as well as continue practicing their shared values and philosophies as a growing hospitality group.

Sawyer said they’d been looking for a way to work together for a while, since they are close friends and fans of each other’s operations.

“We have the same values and goals when it comes to the way we treat our teams and run our businesses. Needless to say, I knew we would be a good fit,” he said.

Sawyer will stay on at Good Company, as well as the chefs, manager and bar manager.

“With this new partnership Good Company will be able to continue to push and grow. We will continue to create something new and yet familiar for Cleveland diners the way we always have,” he said.

Neighborhood regulars will be happy to hear that Good Company’s fan favorite burger, The Good One, and their popular wings will still be on the menu.

“I wouldn’t expect much to change. Good Company is producing the best chicken wings and the best cheeseburgers in the city,” said Hollingsworth.

The hospitality group will grow their collaboration efforts, sharing and utilizing the specialties of each of the member locations.

“Good Company has been providing a menu of snacks to the Spotted Owl for the past few months, and will soon provide a couple small desserts developed by Good Company’s in-house baker and pastry chef, Nolan Tidwell. Nolan will soon also be baking all of the buns and breads for Prosperity Social Club soon, as well as a couple more hearty desserts. Meanwhile, Good Company will have access to all of the syrups, sherbets, tinctures, and other beverage ingredients we produce for the Spotted Owl cocktail programs,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

19 News
Chick-fil-A customers camp out overnight to be 1st in line at new Crocker Park location
92-year-old Ms. Katie Cork has shopped at Dave's Markets on Lake Shore Blvd. for 23 years....
Senior citizens worry about Dave’s Markets closing in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
Mabel's BBQ in Woodmere
2nd Mabel's BBQ location opens
A wrongfully convicted man is opening a new restaurant on the seventh anniversary of his...
Wrongfully convicted man celebrates 7 years of freedom with new business venture in Cleveland