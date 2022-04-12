Hospitality group behind Spotted Owl Tremont and Prosperity Social Club acquires Good Company

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Like-minded buddies Will Hollingsworth and Brett Sawyer are now in business together. Buildings & Food, Hollingsworth’s hospitality group that owns The Spotted Owl in Tremont and Akron, as well as Prosperity Social Club, has taken on Sawyer’s Battery Park restaurant, Good Company.

“We’re acquiring Good Company because it’s a great team and a great product. I want to keep it as close to the same, when it comes to food and drink and service and atmosphere, as I possibly can,” said Hollingsworth.

He said he intends to throw the weight of their marketing and finance departments behind Good Company, as well as continue practicing their shared values and philosophies as a growing hospitality group.

Sawyer said they’d been looking for a way to work together for a while, since they are close friends and fans of each other’s operations.

“We have the same values and goals when it comes to the way we treat our teams and run our businesses. Needless to say, I knew we would be a good fit,” he said.

Sawyer will stay on at Good Company, as well as the chefs, manager and bar manager.

“With this new partnership Good Company will be able to continue to push and grow. We will continue to create something new and yet familiar for Cleveland diners the way we always have,” he said.

Neighborhood regulars will be happy to hear that Good Company’s fan favorite burger, The Good One, and their popular wings will still be on the menu.

“I wouldn’t expect much to change. Good Company is producing the best chicken wings and the best cheeseburgers in the city,” said Hollingsworth.

The hospitality group will grow their collaboration efforts, sharing and utilizing the specialties of each of the member locations.

“Good Company has been providing a menu of snacks to the Spotted Owl for the past few months, and will soon provide a couple small desserts developed by Good Company’s in-house baker and pastry chef, Nolan Tidwell. Nolan will soon also be baking all of the buns and breads for Prosperity Social Club soon, as well as a couple more hearty desserts. Meanwhile, Good Company will have access to all of the syrups, sherbets, tinctures, and other beverage ingredients we produce for the Spotted Owl cocktail programs,” he said.

