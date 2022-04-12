Lake County Sheriffs: Man with dementia reported missing

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County Sheriffs issued a search for a missing man on April 12.

Gregory Mackey, 76, left his home at 12:20 p.m. April 12, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mackey has advanced dementia and Parkinson’s disease, the report said.

Mackey is 5-foot 11-inches and 210 pounds with grey and hazel eyes, officials said.

He was last seen driving a silver 2014 Toyota RAV4 with license plate GH2665 and wearing a maroon shirt with a white undershirt, black fleece jacket, black pants, black shoes and wearing glasses, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

He is known to frequent the beach in Fairport Harbor.

If Mackey is seen, please contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Officer at 440-350-5620 or call 911.

