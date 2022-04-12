Mystery bubbles pop up in Northeast Ohio creek as officials try to figure out if it’s hazardous

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People in Stark County woke up to backyards and parks full of bubbles spilling out of Sippo Creek, and questions remain about what is causing it and if it might be harmful.

Massillon Police were called at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday morning by a person concerned and unsure what is causing the creek in Reservoir Park to overflow with bubbles.

We're looking into what is causing the massive amounts of bubbles in Sippo Creek in Massillon. Police and parks officials are investigating. Cleveland 19 News Video Source: Curtis Winter Posted by Dan DeRoos Cleveland 19 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The first officers on the scene said it appears to be some sort of detergent, but park officials have been called to check the water.

Park officials have not yet returned our call to report their findings.

Calls also came in from Summerdale Park in Perry Township, which is downstream from Massillon, for the same problem.

Cleveland 19 has contacted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to determine if they have been called out or will be investigating.

