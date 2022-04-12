2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mystery bubbles pop up in Northeast Ohio creek as officials try to figure out if it’s hazardous

A massive wall of bubbles spill out from Sippo Creek into the backyard of Heather Rochelle.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People in Stark County woke up to backyards and parks full of bubbles spilling out of Sippo Creek, and questions remain about what is causing it and if it might be harmful.

Massillon Police were called at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday morning by a person concerned and unsure what is causing the creek in Reservoir Park to overflow with bubbles.

The first officers on the scene said it appears to be some sort of detergent, but park officials have been called to check the water.

Park officials have not yet returned our call to report their findings.

Calls also came in from Summerdale Park in Perry Township, which is downstream from Massillon, for the same problem.

Cleveland 19 has contacted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to determine if they have been called out or will be investigating.

