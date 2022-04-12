2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio governor orders flags to be lowered in Wayne County to honor fallen firefighter

Town and County firetruck
Town and County firetruck(Source: Town and Country Fire District)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order on Tuesday to lower flags across Wayne County and at state government buildings in Columbus in honor of firefighter Philip Wigal.

The 35-year-old Town and County firefighter was killed in the line of duty while assisting Ohio State Highway Patrol with a crash on I-71 on Monday afternoon.

It’s with a heavy heart I have to announce the line of duty death of Lt. Phil Wigal. Lt. Wigal was struck while working...

Posted by Town & Country Fire District on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Crash investigators said a commercial vehicle struck the rear of the Town and Country fire engine that was on scene to assist at a separate crash scene.

Wigal was also struck and pronounced dead at the scene, while a 37-year-old Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said Wigal started his career with the Town and Country Fire District in 2006.

Under the governor’s order, the flags will remain lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of Wigal’s funeral.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Nic Barlage (Source: Cavs)
Cleveland Cavaliers name their new CEO
(Source: WOIO)
24-year-old Rumpke driver killed in crash on I-490
19 First Alert Traffic
Truck driver injured after crashing into stopped tractor-trailer
A massive wall of bubbles spill out from Sippo Creek into the backyard of Heather Rochelle.
Mystery bubbles pop up in Northeast Ohio creek as officials try to figure out if it’s hazardous