Ohio governor orders flags to be lowered in Wayne County to honor fallen firefighter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an order on Tuesday to lower flags across Wayne County and at state government buildings in Columbus in honor of firefighter Philip Wigal.

The 35-year-old Town and County firefighter was killed in the line of duty while assisting Ohio State Highway Patrol with a crash on I-71 on Monday afternoon.

It’s with a heavy heart I have to announce the line of duty death of Lt. Phil Wigal. Lt. Wigal was struck while working... Posted by Town & Country Fire District on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Crash investigators said a commercial vehicle struck the rear of the Town and Country fire engine that was on scene to assist at a separate crash scene.

Wigal was also struck and pronounced dead at the scene, while a 37-year-old Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said Wigal started his career with the Town and Country Fire District in 2006.

Under the governor’s order, the flags will remain lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of Wigal’s funeral.

