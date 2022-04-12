2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio soldier killed in Egypt expected to have portion of state highway named after him

By Brian Duffy
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kyle McKee found a way to standout among a group of exceptional people and his service to his country, for 18 years, will forever be remembered by those who travel through his hometown of Leroy Township in Lake County.

McKee, a valuable member of the Army, fluent in both Arabic and German, and a Blackhawk Flight Safety Inspector was on a training mission when the Blackhawk he was riding went down in Egypt in November of 2020.

On board was a multi-national armed forces crew of 8, and seven were killed including Staff Sergeant Kyle McKee.

Now, McKee’s service and sacrifice will be memorialized in his hometown when Governor Mike DeWine, as expected signs House Bill 291, that will turn state route 86, through Leroy Township, into Staff Sergeant Kyle MeKee Menorial Highway.

His parents Robbie and Steve McKee are thrilled that the state will honor their son.

“I think it is amazing that the state of Ohio is recognizing Kyle for his sacrifices, for his ultimate sacrifice,” Robbie McKee said, “It’s a great honor for him, I just wish that he was here to see the honor.”

McKee left behind a wife and 3 children. And his parents. His daughter was born 12 days after he died.

His death has been a struggle for the entire family but they are gratified by the support that they have received and the realization that it is a significant honor to have the highway named in Kyle’s honor.

“It’s just going to be a constant reminder that he’s still there and he’ll always be there,” Steve said.

The family hopes that the country remembers the sacrifices of those that serve, while they are actually serving, and will look for ways to support service members and their families.

“One of your fears that is mixed in with all that grief is that the nation will forget that your child, no matter their age, volunteered to stand up for everyone else in the country,” Robbie said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Man murdered near MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland Police say
Man murdered near MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland Police say
29 injured in shooting on Brooklyn subway train, NYPD says
A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway...
Person of interest identified in shooting on Brooklyn subway train, NYPD says
Ohio governor orders flags to be lowered in Wayne County to honor fallen firefighter
Ohio governor orders flags to be lowered in Wayne County to honor fallen firefighter