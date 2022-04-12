Ohio soldier killed in Egypt expected to have portion of state highway named after him

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kyle McKee found a way to standout among a group of exceptional people and his service to his country, for 18 years, will forever be remembered by those who travel through his hometown of Leroy Township in Lake County.

McKee, a valuable member of the Army, fluent in both Arabic and German, and a Blackhawk Flight Safety Inspector was on a training mission when the Blackhawk he was riding went down in Egypt in November of 2020.

On board was a multi-national armed forces crew of 8, and seven were killed including Staff Sergeant Kyle McKee.

Now, McKee’s service and sacrifice will be memorialized in his hometown when Governor Mike DeWine, as expected signs House Bill 291, that will turn state route 86, through Leroy Township, into Staff Sergeant Kyle MeKee Menorial Highway.

His parents Robbie and Steve McKee are thrilled that the state will honor their son.

“I think it is amazing that the state of Ohio is recognizing Kyle for his sacrifices, for his ultimate sacrifice,” Robbie McKee said, “It’s a great honor for him, I just wish that he was here to see the honor.”

McKee left behind a wife and 3 children. And his parents. His daughter was born 12 days after he died.

His death has been a struggle for the entire family but they are gratified by the support that they have received and the realization that it is a significant honor to have the highway named in Kyle’s honor.

“It’s just going to be a constant reminder that he’s still there and he’ll always be there,” Steve said.

The family hopes that the country remembers the sacrifices of those that serve, while they are actually serving, and will look for ways to support service members and their families.

“One of your fears that is mixed in with all that grief is that the nation will forget that your child, no matter their age, volunteered to stand up for everyone else in the country,” Robbie said.

