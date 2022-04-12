2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Parma Fire Department issues warning on fake T-shirt scams

The Parma Fire Department issued a warning after receiving calls regarding scams that...
The Parma Fire Department issued a warning after receiving calls regarding scams that impersonate T-shirt sales benefitting the department in a social media post April 12.(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Fire Department issued a warning after receiving calls regarding scams that impersonate T-shirt sales benefitting the department in a social media post April 12.

According to officials, a link to a website was sent out in which a shirt which donned the Parma Fire Department’s insignia were available for purchase.

We have been made aware of a company selling T-shirts with the Parma Fire Department logo. These shirts are NOT...

Posted by Parma Fire Department on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Public Information Officer T.J. Martin was made aware of it during the morning on April 12, after receiving messages from multiple firefighters and a family member regarding the suspicious link.

“The fire department will never call or text people to get them to buy something,” he said. “We don’t call to sell things as a general rule.”

Martin advised that the messages should be deleted immediately and links should not be opened.

Officials are working with local law enforcement to remove the suspicious website.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Will Hollingsworth's hospitality group, Buildings & Food, has acquired Brett Sawyer's...
Hospitality group behind Spotted Owl Tremont and Prosperity Social Club acquires Good Company
(Source: WOIO)
Wickliffe Middle School student charged after making shooting threat on social media, police say
President Joe Biden speaking in Iowa
President Biden waives ethanol rule to lower gasoline prices
President Biden
MetroHealth murder
Cleveland police investigate murder near MetroHealth Medical Center