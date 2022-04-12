Parma Fire Department issues warning on fake T-shirt scams

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Fire Department issued a warning after receiving calls regarding scams that impersonate T-shirt sales benefitting the department in a social media post April 12.

According to officials, a link to a website was sent out in which a shirt which donned the Parma Fire Department’s insignia were available for purchase.

We have been made aware of a company selling T-shirts with the Parma Fire Department logo. These shirts are NOT... Posted by Parma Fire Department on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Public Information Officer T.J. Martin was made aware of it during the morning on April 12, after receiving messages from multiple firefighters and a family member regarding the suspicious link.

“The fire department will never call or text people to get them to buy something,” he said. “We don’t call to sell things as a general rule.”

Martin advised that the messages should be deleted immediately and links should not be opened.

Officials are working with local law enforcement to remove the suspicious website.

