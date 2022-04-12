President Biden waives ethanol rule to lower gasoline prices

MENLO. IOWA (WOIO) -President Joe Biden headed to Iowa on Tuesday to announce a step to lower gasoline prices by about a dime a gallon at a limited number of stations by waiving rules limiting ethanol blending of gasoline.

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol, a biofuel that is currently cheaper than gas. The president was announcing that the Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of a 15% ethanol blend that is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures, according to an Associated Press article.

Senior Biden administration officials said the action will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon based on current prices, but at just 2,300 gas stations out of the nation’s more than 100,000. The affected stations are mostly in the Midwest and the South, including Texas, according to industry groups.

The President is expected to make comments on the New York Subway shooting that occurred in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

