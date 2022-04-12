2 Strong 4 Bullies
Risk for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening (19 First Alert Weather Day)

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Storms are in the forecast for Wednesday but it won’t rain all day.

We’ll wake up to dry conditions, temperatures in the 50s, and plenty of sunshine.

Clouds will thicken up through the day.

As we await the arrival of the rain, temperatures will soar into the low to mid 70s.

Scattered rain showers and rumbles of thunder will move into our region after lunchtime.

Some storms may be on the stronger side with damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail.

This wave of storms will end by sunset.

We’ll get a break in the activity for several hours before another round of rain and storms moves in after midnight.

These storms may also be on the stronger side, with the main threats being damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail.

A brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

The highest severe weather threat will be to our west.

Rain and storms will wind down by mid-morning Thursday.

In the meantime, we’re in between weather systems this evening.

It’s beautiful out there!

