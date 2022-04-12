2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Truck driver injured after crashing into stopped tractor-trailer, work vehicle on I-90 in Willoughby Hills

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - County and local law enforcement worked for several hours to clear an overnight crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-90.

According to Willoughby Hills police, the crash on I-90 west near the State Route 91 interchange was first reported at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crash investigators said a disabled tractor-trailer, along with a trucking company worker and vehicle, were stopped on the side of the interstate trying to make repairs when a second tractor-trailer traveling on I-90 side-swept the work car.

The impact to the worker’s vehicle caused a rear-end collision with the disabled truck.

Police said the “at fault” driver in the truck traveling on I-90 suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

The crash scene was cleared by 5 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Armed suicidal man shot by officers, Ashtabula police say
Isaiah Andrews
Man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 1974 Cleveland murder remembered after his death
Man fires multiple shots from a Cleveland porch, police officers on scene
Frank Robert James
Police: New York City subway shooting suspect has ties to Ohio
(Source: Shelby police)
Counterfeit money being passed around in Shelby, police say