Truck driver injured after crashing into stopped tractor-trailer, work vehicle on I-90 in Willoughby Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - County and local law enforcement worked for several hours to clear an overnight crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-90.

According to Willoughby Hills police, the crash on I-90 west near the State Route 91 interchange was first reported at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crash investigators said a disabled tractor-trailer, along with a trucking company worker and vehicle, were stopped on the side of the interstate trying to make repairs when a second tractor-trailer traveling on I-90 side-swept the work car.

The impact to the worker’s vehicle caused a rear-end collision with the disabled truck.

Police said the “at fault” driver in the truck traveling on I-90 suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

The crash scene was cleared by 5 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.