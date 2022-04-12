Wickliffe Middle School student charged after making shooting threat on social media, police say

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police detectives arrested a Wickliffe Middle School student Tuesday for allegedly making a shooting threat on SnapChat Sunday.

The student is in custody and charged with felony inducing panic and aggravated menacing, detectives said. His case will be heard in Lake County Juvenile Courts.

The threat referenced a potential shooting at Wickliffe Middle School either Monday or Wednesday of this week.

Police added the incident was “taken seriously and dealt with swiftly” and there was extra police presence at the schools Monday morning.

