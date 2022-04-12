2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wickliffe Middle School student charged after making shooting threat on social media, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police detectives arrested a Wickliffe Middle School student Tuesday for allegedly making a shooting threat on SnapChat Sunday.

The student is in custody and charged with felony inducing panic and aggravated menacing, detectives said. His case will be heard in Lake County Juvenile Courts.

The threat referenced a potential shooting at Wickliffe Middle School either Monday or Wednesday of this week.

Police added the incident was “taken seriously and dealt with swiftly” and there was extra police presence at the schools Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Man murdered near MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland Police say
Man murdered near MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland Police say
29 injured in shooting on Brooklyn subway train, NYPD says
A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway...
Person of interest identified in shooting on Brooklyn subway train, NYPD says
Ohio soldier killed in Egypt expected to have portion of state highway named after him
Ohio soldier killed in Egypt expected to have portion of state highway named after him
Ohio governor orders flags to be lowered in Wayne County to honor fallen firefighter
Ohio governor orders flags to be lowered in Wayne County to honor fallen firefighter