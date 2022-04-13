2 Strong 4 Bullies
14-year-old Elyria girl missing since April 7

Quanise Kohler
Quanise Kohler(Elyria Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to help find 14-year-old Quanise Kohler after she was reported as a missing runaway juvenile on April 7.

Kohler was last seen leaving Elyria High School on April 7, according to police.

Police described her as 5′5″ tall, 130 pounds, with black and red braided hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing gray pants.

Anyone found harboring Kohler will be criminally charged, police warned.

Call Det. Conway at 440-326-1205 or email rconway@cityofelyria.org and reference case #22-8529 if you see Kohler or know where she may be.

You can also text TIPELYRIA to 847411 to send an anonymous tip.

Quanise Kohler
Quanise Kohler(Elyria Police)

