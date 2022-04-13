2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland home

Cleveland Police issued a search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from her...
Cleveland Police issued a search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from her Cleveland home in a social media post April 12.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police issued a search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from her Cleveland home in a social media post April 12.

According to police, Samari Ealom was last seen on April 11 at around 5 p.m. at her home in the 3500 block of W. 54th street in Cleveland.

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate Samari Ealom, age 14. Samari was last seen on April 11, 2022 at...

Posted by Cleveland Police on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Anyone with information on Samari’s location is asked to call the Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234 or Crimestoppers at 216-252-7464.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021

Latest News

Duo of suspects break into occupied building, steal ATV, Lorain Police say
Duo of suspects break into occupied building, steal ATV, Lorain Police say
Mother of 2 and Summit County business owner, Nikki Fink, was hoping to take a couple more...
Summit County family’s camper stolen from right in front of their small business
Quanise Kohler
14-year-old Elyria girl missing since April 7
Sharon Crenshaw
64-year-old woman missing from Euclid without her medication
The Hudson mayor who made viral comments regarding the connection between ice fishing and...
Hudson City Council appoints Jeffrey Anzevino as 57th mayor