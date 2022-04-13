14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland home
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police issued a search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from her Cleveland home in a social media post April 12.
According to police, Samari Ealom was last seen on April 11 at around 5 p.m. at her home in the 3500 block of W. 54th street in Cleveland.
Anyone with information on Samari’s location is asked to call the Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234 or Crimestoppers at 216-252-7464.
