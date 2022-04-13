2 Strong 4 Bullies
18-year-old reported missing from Cleveland woman’s shelter

Cleveland Police issued a search for an 18-year-old after she was reported missing from Norma Herr Women’s Center in a social media post April 12.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police issued a search for an 18-year-old after she was reported missing from Norma Herr Women’s Center in a social media post April 12.

According to the post, Candice Bailey was reported missing April 7.

Posted by Cleveland Police on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Bailey is 6-feet and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to officials.

If Bailey is seen, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-261-1234.

