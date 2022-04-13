18-year-old reported missing from Cleveland woman’s shelter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police issued a search for an 18-year-old after she was reported missing from Norma Herr Women’s Center in a social media post April 12.

According to the post, Candice Bailey was reported missing April 7.

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate Candice Bailey, age 18. Candice was reported missing on April 7, 2022 by... Posted by Cleveland Police on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Bailey is 6-feet and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to officials.

If Bailey is seen, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-261-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.