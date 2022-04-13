18-year-old reported missing from Cleveland woman’s shelter
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police issued a search for an 18-year-old after she was reported missing from Norma Herr Women’s Center in a social media post April 12.
According to the post, Candice Bailey was reported missing April 7.
Bailey is 6-feet and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to officials.
If Bailey is seen, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-261-1234.
