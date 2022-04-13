2 teens ejected from dirt bike die in Wayne County crash after car fails to yield, OSHP says

SALT CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old driver and his 15-year-old passenger riding a dirt bike were killed after striking a car that failed to yield for a stop sign in Wayne County on April 12, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened at 3:38 p.m. at the intersection of Criswell Road and Salt Creek Road in Salt Creek Township, OSHP said.

OSHP said a 32-year-old Fredericksburg woman was driving a gray 2017 Chrysler Pacifica westbound on Salt Creek Road.

The 16-year-old boy was driving an orange and white 2004 Honda CRF250R dirtbike with a 15-year-old passenger northbound on Criswell Road, according to OSHP.

The driver of the Pacifica failed to yield from the stop sign and was struck by the dirt bike, ejecting the teenagers on the dirt bike and onto the roadway, OSHP stated.

OSHP confirmed the 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Central Fire Department took the 15-year-old passenger to a landing zone before Life Flight flew him to Akron Children’s Hospital, according to OSHP.

OSHP stated he later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The identities of the teenage boys riding the dirt bike have not yet been released.

The Wayne County Coroner’s Office and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene, OSHP said.

OSHP stated alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The driver and the passenger of the dirt bike were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash, OSHP confirmed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.